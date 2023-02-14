76ers' James Harden Hires Troy Payne as Agent with $35.6M Contract Option Looming

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has hired former Adidas executive Troy Payne as his agent, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Payne is partnering with Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier to lead Equity Basketball. The trio are now all agents for Harden, who could become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he declines his $35.6 million player option with the Sixers for 2023-24.

Harden hasn't had a full-time partnership with an agency since 2017, according to Charania. He was previously represented by Rob Pelinka, who is now vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Payne, who served as an Adidas executive from 2016 to 2022, was selected in the then-NBA D-League draft in 2011 and played for the NBL's New Zealand team in 2013-14. So, he's more than familiar with the basketball market.

Equity Basketball is under the Equity Sports umbrella. The agency also represents the likes of two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France.

Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract with the Sixers ahead of the 2022-23 season, taking a pay cut to allow the franchise to go out and sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.

If Harden declines his player option to become a free agent this summer, it's hard to imagine he'll be taking another pay cut.

The 33-year-old is having a solid season alongside Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, averaging 21.5 points, 10.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 40 games while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

With the duo of Embiid and Harden continuing to compete at a high level, the Sixers sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 37-19 record, just 3.5 games back of the first-place Boston Celtics.

Harden remains one of the best facilitators in basketball and should receive a lucrative deal if he declines his player option. If the Sixers don't re-sign the three-time scoring champion, he'll be one of the top free agents on the market alongside Kyrie Irving.