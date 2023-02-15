Burna Boy, Post Malone Among 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend Performers, Entertainers

Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Post Malone, Tems and Burna Boy are among the entertainers who will perform at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema will handle the NBA All-Star Game halftime show with an Afropop-themed performance, while Post Malone will perform a medley of his hits after the All-Star Draft, which will precede the playing of the game.

Malone adopted Utah as his home since moving there in 2019 to get away from the Hollywood limelight.

Fast X star Vin Diesel will welcome fans to the game as part of the introductions.

Jewel and Jully Black are set to perform the United States and Canadian national anthems, respectively. The Bonner Family was already announced as the singers of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is colloquially known as the Black national anthem.

The Utah-based singing group is also set to sing the United States national anthem prior to Friday's Rising Stars Challenge.