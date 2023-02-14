NHL Rumors: Ryan Reynolds Joins Group Bidding to Buy Senators, Build New Arena

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Actor Ryan Reynolds has joined the Remington Group in a consortium that will make a bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, Canada, admitted last November was interested in purchasing the Senators but needed "a partner with really deep pockets":

The Remington Group is a Toronto-based real estate company and one of the largest developers in Ontario.

Reynolds is already notably a co-owner of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The duo has documented the venture in the Welcome to Wrexham series, although the NHL's Senators are a significantly bigger organization than the fifth-tier English squad.

According to Forbes, the Senators were valued at $800 million in 2022.

The team has been put up for sale after previous owner Eugene Melnyk died last March, creating a long list of potential suitors.

Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks reportedly planned a significant bid in January, per Ian Mendes of The Athletic, while Michael Andlauer and Jeffrey Kimel were considered potential favorites. Andlauer has a minority ownership stake in the Montreal Canadiens, while Kimel previously had a share in the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Remington Group still has high ambitions for the organization, with Garrioch reporting plans to build a new rink at LeBreton Flats.

The team has played at the Canadian Tire Centre since 1996.

According to Garrioch, the Remington Group gave a presentation to Reynolds, and "they sold him on the vision they have to turn the franchise into a winner."

Ottawa sits in seventh place in the Atlantic Division and is on track for a sixth straight year without making the playoffs. In 30 seasons, the franchise is yet to win a Stanley Cup.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also offered his support for Reynolds joining an ownership group for the Senators after meeting with the actor in December.

"[Reynolds] very much impressed us," Bettman said. "If we can figure out a way to have him included, I think that would be great for the Senators and great for the league."