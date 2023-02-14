X

    Cam Reddish Says He Has 'A Lot to Prove' After Trade to Blazers from Knicks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 14, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 10: Cam Reddish #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Moda Center on February 10, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)
    Amanda Loman/Getty Images

    Cam Reddish knows the challenge that lies before him following his trade to the Portland Trail Blazers.

    "I have a lot to prove," he said to The Athletic's Jason Quick.

    Head coach Chauncey Billups told Quick that Reddish has a "clean slate" in Portland, which was what the fourth-year wing wanted to hear:

    "He told me he is going to see for himself. So whatever New York, Atlanta … whoever may have said whatever … he is going to see what is true and what is not true. I respect that because he is being real with me, being straight up with me and giving me a real shot. So I love it, man. I'm going to give it my all. Give it my all."

