Cam Reddish Says He Has 'A Lot to Prove' After Trade to Blazers from Knicks

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Cam Reddish knows the challenge that lies before him following his trade to the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I have a lot to prove," he said to The Athletic's Jason Quick.

Head coach Chauncey Billups told Quick that Reddish has a "clean slate" in Portland, which was what the fourth-year wing wanted to hear:

"He told me he is going to see for himself. So whatever New York, Atlanta … whoever may have said whatever … he is going to see what is true and what is not true. I respect that because he is being real with me, being straight up with me and giving me a real shot. So I love it, man. I'm going to give it my all. Give it my all."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.