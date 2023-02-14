Anthony Davis' IG Account Deactivated After Lakers' Loss to Blazers Without LeBron

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis deactivated his Instagram account following Monday night's 127-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Davis finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds, but he struggled from the field, shooting just 8-of-18 for a Lakers team that was without LeBron James for a third consecutive game because of an ankle injury.

With the loss, L.A. fell to 26-32 on the season, putting it 13th out of 15 teams in the Western Conference and 2.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the final postseason play-in spot.

The Lakers have struggled all season, with Davis missing significant time because of injury and James missing games here and there. They also clearly didn't have the right mix with their roster, as poor-shooting veteran guards Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley were playing big minutes.

Los Angeles shook things up in a big way at the trade deadline, though, parting ways with Westbrook, Beverley and others and bringing in guards D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley, forward Jarred Vanderbilt and center Mo Bamba.

The expectation was that those moves would push the Lakers back into contention in the West, but that hasn't been the case thus far with LeBron needing to rest his ailing ankle.

Despite being 38 years of age, James has been as good as ever this season, averaging 30.2 points per game. Fortunately for the Lakers, James is expected to return Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, as head coach Darvin Ham said LeBron would "in all likelihood" be back for the final game before the All-Star break, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Being without a player of LeBron's caliber would be tough on any team, but in Davis, the Lakers have an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive Team selection capable of dominating games at both ends of the floor.

The 29-year-old veteran is expected to step up and lead the Lakers to wins when James is out, but his play has been off lately.

Over the past four games, three of which were Lakers losses, Davis is averaging just 17.0 points, and he is shooting only 41.2 percent from the field, well below his career averages of 23.9 points per game and a 51.7 percent field goal percentage.

AD's overall numbers for the season are still strong, as he is averaging 25.9 points on 55.6 percent shooting, to go along with 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals, but he has unquestionably hit a rough patch.

The return of LeBron could turn things around for Davis since the defensive focus will be drawn away from him, but the Lakers clearly need him to play far better down the stretch if they want to be a playoff team and championship contender.