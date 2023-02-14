Kevin Durant Rumors: Some NBA Insiders Expected Nets to Wait for Summer to Trade Star

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's exit from Brooklyn was a lock from the second Kyrie Irving was sent to Dallas.

That said, some around the NBA were surprised at the swiftness of the Nets' moves ahead of last week's trade deadline.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported many around the league believed the Nets would wait until the summer to begin actively shopping Durant.

Instead, the All-Star forward was aggressive in pushing Brooklyn to make a deal sending him to Phoenix ahead of the deadline—and the Suns obliged with a massive trade package. The Nets acquired Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first-round picks in exchange for Durant and T.J. Warren in what might have been the biggest trade in NBA history. Brooklyn will also have the right to swap first-round picks in 2028 as part of the deal.

The blockbuster was a perfect storm, with Durant's wish for an immediate exit mixing with new Suns owner Mat Ishbia's desire for a big splash to create enough momentum for Brooklyn to finalize the dismantling of its core.

In the span of 12 months, the Nets traded James Harden, Irving and Durant—ending their brief Big Three era without the trio playing a single healthy postseason series together.

In total, Harden, Irving and Durant were on the floor for just 16 games together.

"I look at it internally and say as well, it didn't work. Let's be honest there," Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters last week. "We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we'd could get to, our hopes and honestly beliefs.

"So, it didn't work. Some of that is through things we can control, some through things that we can't control. But the end of the day, now we're focused on this pathway right now."

The Suns now boast Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker in what looks like the NBA's most formidable Big Three.

Durant is yet to make his Phoenix debut, and we'll have to wait until after the All-Star break to see how the three stars mesh on the floor. That said, it's hard to envision Durant landing in a better situation.