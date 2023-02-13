Boban Marjanović, Rockets Agree to Contract; Cleared Waivers Following Trade Deadline

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Boban Marjanović is back with the Houston Rockets, as expected, after agreeing to a contract with the team Monday, according to Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic.

To make room on the roster, Marjanović was briefly waived because Houston added four players and only shipped out three in two separate deals before the trade deadline.

Most notably, the Rockets dealt Eric Gordon in a three-team trade, receiving Danny Green from the Memphis Grizzlies and John Wall from the Los Angeles Clippers. Both were waived, resulting in a roster spot for Marjanović.

Although he hasn't had a big role this season, Marjanović has become a fan favorite in Houston on a young Rockets team that has the worst record in the league at 13-43. He's become a true veteran presence on the team, more so with the trade of Gordon.

In 17 games this season, Marjanović is averaging 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.