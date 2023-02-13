NFL Exec Expects NFL to Consider Prohibiting HC Hires Until After Super Bowl in 2024

Set Number: X164305 TK1

The days of NFL organizations hiring head coaches during the playoffs may be numbered, according to a report Monday by The Athletic's Mike Sando.

After Tony Dungy advocated for a rule to prevent teams from hiring coaches until after the Super Bowl three years ago, the league may finally be ready to get it done for the 2024 hiring cycle, according to one NFL executive.

Dungy wanted the rule so that coaches in the playoffs could better focus on preparing for game action. He also believed it could help create a more inclusive process.

While it may take another year for the change to officially occur, the league has slowly been moving in that direction.

In 2020, the average number of days between the end of the regular season and the day a head coach got hired was 8.6, per Sando. Since then, it's grown to 15.9, 25.3 and at least 27.2 this year. The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts have yet to fill their vacancies.

The quickest hire this cycle was Frank Reich, who was brought in by the Carolina Panthers 18 days after the season ended.

The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos both took 23 days to hire DeMeco Ryans and Sean Payton, respectively, while the Colts and Cardinals have each gone more than 35 days without bringing in a head coach.