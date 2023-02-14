Absurd NFL Trade Offers for NFL's Most Untouchable Stars in 2023

1 of 5

Baltimore Ravens Trade: K Justin Tucker

Dallas Cowboys Trade: 2023 First-Round Pick

Kickers generally don't receive much attention in the modern NFL unless they become famous for making clutch kicks or infamous for costly misses.

In this hypothetical deal, the Dallas Cowboys would find a solution to their kicking woes after incumbent place-kicker Brett Maher completely collapsed down the stretch. With Maher a candidate to be relieved of his duties this offseason, why not go after a replacement who has been the most consistent and clutch kicker of his generation.

Justin Tucker has been an invaluable piece of the Baltimore Ravens' special teams unit since he was signed as an undrafted free agent back in 2012. He earned the starting job as a rookie and has gone on to make a myriad big-time kicks from absurd distances in high-pressure situations.

With a lifetime field-goal percentage of 90.5 on 401 attempts and an NFL-record 66-yard make under his belt, there is no doubting that Tucker is the class of the league when it comes to kickers. He has the record for most points in NFL history during his first 10 seasons and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Clutch is part of Tucker's DNA, something the Cowboys could use if they hope to get back to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the mid-1990s. Prior to missing a 67-yard attempt at the end of Week 12 this past season, Tucker had connected on 65 consecutive makes in the fourth quarter or overtime. During that stretch he never missed in the final minute of the fourth quarter (17-of-17) or overtime (5-of-5).

Baltimore has recognized Tucker's value to the organization by making him the highest-paid kicker in league history. He inked a four-year $24 million extension last year that keeps him under contract through 2027.

The five-time All-Pro would instantly upgrade Dallas' kicking game after Maher finished the campaign having made just one of his last seven PAT tries. While the 33-year-old did convert a pair of field goals in the playoffs—his only two attempts between Dallas' regular-season finale and divisional-round exit to the San Francisco 49ers—the extra-point misses make him a major liability to retain going forward.

While Tucker would be a fantastic trade score, it's unlikely to happen given Dallas in $7.6 million over the projected cap for next season. It would be tough for the club to justify taking on his hefty salary with more pressing holes to fill at positions like cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker.

Kicker trades have been historically rare, but it would likely take an extremely strong offer to get Baltimore to move on from Tucker. If Dallas was willing to part with a first-rounder—it holds the No. 26 overall pick this year—it could get the Ravens to consider it given Tucker's age (33), but it's exceedingly unlikely the Cowboys would give up such a lofty selection for a special teamer, even if he is one of the greatest to ever play his position.