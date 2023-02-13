Derek Carr Rumors: Saints Remain Interested in Raiders QB After Failed Trade Talks

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Derek Carr reportedly won't accept a trade to any NFL team and will be released by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

But one of the teams interested in trading for him, the New Orleans Saints, is carrying over their interest into free agency.

"I know the Saints are still interested, and I know he's still interested in them," As Rapoport said Monday on the Pat McAfee Show. "Now, when he's a free agent, he can potentially just negotiate his own new contract with the Saints and not have to worry about his old contract."

