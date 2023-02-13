Andy Reid Hopes Eric Bieniemy Will 'Run the Show' If OC Leaves Chiefs in Offseason

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After helping lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl in four years, Eric Bieniemy could be on his way to another organization as a primary offensive play-caller.

The 53-year-old has spent the last 10 seasons in Kansas City, five as the offensive coordinator. He is reportedly in contention for several offensive coordinator jobs around the league.

Regardless of his decision to possibly retire, Chiefs coach Andy Reid hopes that Bieniemy ends up with a team that can benefit from what he can offer.

"Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us, and I think tremendous for the National Football League,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters. "I'm hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.''

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

