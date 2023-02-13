Deion Sanders Rips Football Hall of Fame: 'We've Gotten Soft' and 'Haters Involved'

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders apparently doesn't think highly of the class of 2023 heading to Canton.

"We've gotten soft," he said of the Hall of Fame, per Peter King of NBC Sports. "It's open house, is it not."

Nine people were announced as Hall of Famers on Thursday, bringing the total to 45 new inductees in the last four years, per King. Only five modern-era members are allowed each year. The 2023 class includes cornerback/safety Rondé Barber, cornerback Darrelle Revis, linebacker/defensive end DeMarcus Ware, linebacker Zach Thomas and offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

Coach Don Coryell, defensive tackle/end Joe Klecko, linebacker Chuck Howley and cornerback Ken Riley were added from the senior committee or coach/contributor lists.

It's unclear who Sanders would leave out, but he was upset that special teams star Devin Hester didn't make it to Canton once again.

"That stuff makes me mad, man," Sanders said. "Now it's like haters involved. Hate shouldn't be involved in this stuff."

Like Hester, Sanders was known for his returning ability and scored nine special teams touchdowns in his career. However, he was also one of the best cornerbacks of his era, while Hester was mostly limited outside of returns.

Sanders, who is now the head coach at Colorado, argued the Hall of Fame should be reserved for players who "changed the game."

The 55-year-old said there should at least be an "upper room" within the Hall of Fame, decided by the members, for the truly elite to separate themselves from the rest of the inductees.