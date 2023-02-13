Jason Kelce Told Travis 'F--k You, Congratulations' After Chiefs Won Super Bowl

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After battling in the Super Bowl, brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce had a wholesome moment after the game...or so it seemed.

"F--k you, congratulations," Jason Kelce said he told Travis at midfield, per Jeff McLane of the Inquirer.

Travis' Kansas City Chiefs earned a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Jason was happy for his brother, but his response was still reminiscent of Larry Bird's sendoff to Michael Jordan after a loss in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Kelce brothers were a big story throughout the week, not only battling head-to-head but being a key part of the success of their teams. Both Jason and Travis were first-team All-Pros this season.

Their mother, Donna Kelce, even got to sit next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the game.

"To see my family be in all its glory and get all its flowers, my mom be the center of attention on the Jumbotron before the game on the biggest stage and being able to get closer with my brother throughout the season and to meet him at the mountain top, it's the best feeling in the world," Travis told reporters after the game.