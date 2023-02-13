Super Bowl 2023: Quarter-by-Quarter Score and Final Stats for Chiefs vs. Eagles

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes guided the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in four years via an unusual stat line.

The Super Bowl 57 Most Valuable Player produced the lowest passing-yard total of his postseason career in the 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes did not need to produce a massive total through the air because he received help in key moments from his defense and special teams.

Nick Bolton scored on a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a second quarter dominated by the NFC champion Eagles, and Kadarius Toney took a punt return down to the five-yard line to set up the final Chiefs touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Hurts and his star wide receivers outgained Mahomes and Co., but they were unable to match Kansas City's overall production in the second half.

That allowed the Chiefs to come back from a 10-point halftime deficit and earn the AFC's first Super Bowl win since it beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.