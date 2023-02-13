Super Bowl 2023: Quarter-by-Quarter Score and Final Stats for Chiefs vs. EaglesFebruary 13, 2023
Super Bowl 2023: Quarter-by-Quarter Score and Final Stats for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Patrick Mahomes guided the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in four years via an unusual stat line.
The Super Bowl 57 Most Valuable Player produced the lowest passing-yard total of his postseason career in the 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mahomes did not need to produce a massive total through the air because he received help in key moments from his defense and special teams.
Nick Bolton scored on a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a second quarter dominated by the NFC champion Eagles, and Kadarius Toney took a punt return down to the five-yard line to set up the final Chiefs touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Jalen Hurts and his star wide receivers outgained Mahomes and Co., but they were unable to match Kansas City's overall production in the second half.
That allowed the Chiefs to come back from a 10-point halftime deficit and earn the AFC's first Super Bowl win since it beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.
Quarter-by-Quarter Score
First Quarter: Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 7
Second Quarter: Philadelphia 24, Kansas City 14
Third Quarter: Philadelphia 27, Kansas City 21
Final Score: Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35
The second and fourth quarters saw the most scoring action, although each period featured an early touchdown.
A.J. Brown scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Hurts on the first play of the second quarter, and Toney found the end zone six plays into the fourth.
The two quarters also had 17 points from the highest-scoring team. Hurts ran for his second touchdown and the Eagles got a field goal out of Jake Elliott to finish off their scoring before halftime. Skyy Moore claimed Kansas City's second touchdown in the final stanza and then Harrison Butker knocked in the game-winning field goal.
Kansas City also used a dominant fourth quarter to win its first Super Bowl of the Mahomes-Andy Reid era. It scored 21 points in the fourth period of Super Bowl 54.
Three of the last four Super Bowls have had the winning score occur in the fourth quarter. The lone exception was Kansas City's Super Bowl 55 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that was wrapped up before the fourth.
Chiefs Stats
Three unlikely stats were part of Kansas City's victory.
Mahomes produced the lowest passing-yard total of his postseason career, with 182. His previous low was 195 yards from the divisional-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Travis Kelce had 21 receiving yards after the first quarter. The All-Pro tight end had 38 receiving yards on Kansas City's opening drive, which ended with a Kelce touchdown catch.
The 33-year-old had the longest gain of 22 yards on the Chiefs' second drive, which did not result in points after Butker hit his field-goal attempt off the post.
The Chiefs also held the Eagles without a sack. Philadelphia finished the regular season with a league-best 70 sacks.
Kansas City's offensive line gave Mahomes plenty of time to work with in the pocket, and the protection also opened up holes for the quarterback to run into.
The Texas Tech product had 44 rushing yards on six carries and a 26-yard rush on the final drive to get Kansas City into field-goal range. That was the fourth time in his 14-game playoff career that went over 40 rushing yards.
Mahomes received help from all parts of the Kansas City roster. Toney chipped in with his key punt return and a touchdown catch, Moore caught a touchdown pass, and JuJu Smith-Schuster came up with seven catches for 53 yards.
Moore and Toney had one catch each, both of which were touchdowns, and seven players on the Chiefs roster caught a pass. Kelce and Smith-Schuster were the only ones with over 20 receiving yards.
None of the numbers on Kansas City's final box score pop out immediately, which speaks to the true team effort it put in to down the Eagles.
Eagles Stats
Philadelphia had the top passer and receiver inside State Farm Stadium.
Hurts threw for 304 yards on 27 completed passes and was six yards off the game's rushing-yard high set by Isiah Pacheco.
The Eagles quarterback was responsible for four touchdowns, three on the ground and one through the air to Brown.
Brown was one of three Philadelphia players to have six or seven receptions. DeVonta Smith led all Eagles with seven receptions and 100 yards. Dallas Goedert produced 60 yards on six catches.
The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner ended as the game's leading yard-earner through the air. A 45-yard connection with Hurts down the left sideline in the fourth quarter gave him the receiving-yard lead over Brown and Kelce.
The rest of the Eagles offense did not contribute much. Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott combined for 45 of the team's 115 rushing yards, while a combination of four players had eight catches for 48 yards.
Philadelphia's stars played well in the first half to give the team a 10-point halftime lead, but they were unable to match Mahomes and Co. in the second half and that contributed to the reversal of fortunes.