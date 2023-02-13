X

    Chad Henne, Patrick Mahomes' Backup, Retires After Chiefs Win Super Bowl 57

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Chad Henne #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Chad Henne is retiring, and he's doing it with a celebratory Bud Light.

    The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced his retirement after Sunday's Super Bowl LVII win with a post on Instagram.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> QB Chad Henne retires a Super Bowl champ… Bud Light in hand 🍺 <a href="https://t.co/B7FVoTwLdf">pic.twitter.com/B7FVoTwLdf</a>

    Henne played 15 NFL seasons, with the final five coming as Patrick Mahomes' backup in Kansas City.

