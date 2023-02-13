Travis Kelce: 'Don't Know How Many I Got Left' After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win vs Eagles

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After earning his second championship ring by helping the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, star tight end Travis Kelce soaked up the moment as he spoke to reporters.

Kelce explained that this year's win means more to him at this stage in his career:

The 33-year-old recorded six catches for a team-high 81 yards along with a touchdown in Sunday's win. Kelce is undoubtedly one of the best tight ends in NFL history, and he put his talents on full display on his way to becoming a multi-time champion.

Kelce is a nine-year veteran who plays a punishing position, so it's understandable if he feels his legendary career is winding down. However long he continues to play, he will remain the gold standard for tight ends.