    Eagles' Nick Sirianni on Bradberry Holding Penalty: 'Not My Job to Make the Call'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 13, 2023

    Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni leaves the field after their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni took the high road when asked about a late defensive holding penalty against cornerback James Bradberry that eventually led to the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Nick Sirianni on the James Bradberry holding call:

"It's not my job to make the call... there's so many plays that contribute to the end result and today they were better than we were"

    The Chiefs faced a 3rd-and-8 from the Eagles' 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining when quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed a pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The pass fell incomplete, but Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for a hold.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "I pulled on his jersey. They called it. I was hoping they would let it ride."

James Bradberry on the pivotal holding call

    Without the penalty, the Chiefs would have left about 1:50 left on the clock after a field-goal attempt, giving the Eagles ample time to tie the game or take the lead.

    Instead, the penalty gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs and the chance to nearly run the clock out entirely. Harrison Butker's field goal gave the Chiefs a 38-35 edge with eight seconds left. A last-ditch Eagles Hail Mary attempt then fell incomplete.

    Bradberry admitted after the game that he did tug on Smith-Schuster's jersey:

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    #Eagles CB James Bradberry admits he did wrong on that controversial penalty. "It was a holding. I tugged on the jersey."

    Smith-Schuster was in agreement:

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    #Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster asked if he feels he got held by #Eagles CB James Bradberry: "Oh yes. A hundred percent."

    Ultimately, the Eagles' loss didn't come down to one call or player. Philadelphia held a 24-14 halftime lead and could not hold on as all three phases struggled in the second half.

    The defense allowed 24 points. Special teams allowed a massive Kadarius Toney punt return to set up a Skyy Moore touchdown. The offense had an untimely three-and-out in between Chief touchdowns.

    In the end, the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years, but this was still a great season for the Eagles, which have a very bright future with quarterback Jalen Hurts in charge.