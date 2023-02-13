Chiefs Parade 2023: Date, Time, Route, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to capture their second Super Bowl title in four seasons, and now Chiefs Kingdom has some celebrating to do.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the remainder of the championship-winning Chiefs will parade through the streets of a jubilant Kansas City on Wednesday, beginning at noon CT.

The official parade route has yet to be announced, though it is expected to end with a rally in front of Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial north lawn beginning at 1:45 p.m. CT.

When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, the route began on Sixth Street before heading south on Grand Boulevard through downtown Kansas City and past the Sprint Center. The route continued west on Pershing Road before ending at Union Station.

It's unclear if that exact route will be followed. More details about the parade route are expected to be announced Monday.

Parade Information

When: Wednesday, weather permitting

Time: Noon CT, with Union Station rally at 1:45 p.m

TV Schedule: Check local listings

Where: Route TBD

Mahomes and the Chiefs proved Sunday that they aren't going anywhere anytime soon with a big win over the Eagles that required a brilliant second-half comeback led by the MVP quarterback himself.

Kansas City entered halftime down 24-14, but the offense came out in the third quarter looking like a new unit as the Chiefs scored on each of their second-half possessions—three touchdowns and the winning field goal.

Mahomes finished the game having thrown for 182 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 44 yards. Kelce, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney posted touchdown receptions, and running back Isiah Pacheco rushed for a score in the win.

A large crowd is expected to show up to celebrate the Chiefs on Wednesday. During the team's 2020 Super Bowl victory celebration, an estimated 800,000 to 1 million people attended the event.

If one thing is clear, it's that Kansas City could get used to these kinds of victory celebrations, especially with Mahomes continuing to prove he is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL.