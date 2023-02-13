Rihanna's Pregnancy Confirmed by Representative After Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rihanna shocked the world with her terrific Super Bowl LVII halftime performance, singing some of her biggest hits from "Rude Boy" to "Diamonds," but her song choices weren't all that was on the mind of viewers.

Fans of the star singer wondered whether she was pregnant again after she had just given birth to a baby boy in May 2022. A representative for the 34-year-old confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter after her halftime show that she is with child.

In an interview before she took the stage in Glendale, Arizona, Rihanna said she thought twice about performing in the Super Bowl halftime show. The Grammy winner added that she ultimately decided to perform because she wanted her nine-month-old son to see the show.

"I was like, 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this," she said, per Mesfin Fekadu of The Hollywood Reporter.

She added: "When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for my son to see that."

Prior to the Super Bowl, Rihanna hadn't performed since the 2018 Grammys, so there was plenty of anticipation from fans to see her back in action.

Performing in the Super Bowl halftime show is a huge task, and Rihanna should get even more credit for putting together an incredible performance while pregnant. Her performance rivaled that of last year's show, which included hiphop stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Next year's performer now has some massive shoes to fill.