NFL Ripped by Twitter as Super Bowl Field for Chiefs-Eagles Deemed 'Absolute Trash'

During Sunday's Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs noticeably had to work through subpar field conditions.

To make matters worse, the turf was further damaged by the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, and it required a ton of work from the stadium crew to be ready in time for the second half.

The NFL spent big to make the field playable for Sunday's big game, but it was not effective.

Fans on Twitter were not happy with the league for playing its biggest game on a field that was not favorable to the players:

Field issues in the NFL are nothing new, but to see them pop up once again in a Super Bowl is disappointing. Playing in these conditions creates a heightened risk of injury for the players.

Hopefully the league will find a way to avoid these problems going forward.