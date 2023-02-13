X

    NFL Ripped by Twitter as Super Bowl Field for Chiefs-Eagles Deemed 'Absolute Trash'

    Doric SamFebruary 13, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles away from Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    During Sunday's Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs noticeably had to work through subpar field conditions.

    To make matters worse, the turf was further damaged by the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, and it required a ton of work from the stadium crew to be ready in time for the second half.

    The NFL spent big to make the field playable for Sunday's big game, but it was not effective.

    Fans on Twitter were not happy with the league for playing its biggest game on a field that was not favorable to the players:

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    This playing surface is just a mess. These players deserve so much better.

    Mark Schlereth @markschlereth

    This field is absolute trash. The NFL should be absolutely embarrassed

    Nino @qdiggs6

    That $800k grass ain't worth a shit!

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    The NFL has spent two years preparing the grass for tonight's field at the Super Bowl.<br><br>The grass was grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix.<br><br>It was installed two weeks ago, and the field has been rolled out each morning for daily sunshine.<br><br>Total cost = $800,000 <a href="https://t.co/Um8zZala2O">pic.twitter.com/Um8zZala2O</a>

    John Henson @Johnhenson31

    800k on grass and everybody slipping lol wow

    John Kruk @JohnKruk

    Field is a damn joke, both teams slipping all over the place!!! Come on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Jake Elliott is a DAWGGG<br><br>Slips and falls on his ass and STILL bombs a touchback

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    There's really no excuse for the field being this slippery.

    JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN

    These field conditions, man…

    Jessica Kleinschmidt @KleinschmidtJD

    This field is a grasshole.

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    This field has been horrible for some time. You had refs falling on their ass regularly during Michigan-TCU. This is just bad.

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    I'm a declared grass-field guy, but Arizona's field has been known to be slippery at times and nope, the NFL didn't fix this. All that money, slippery field.<br><br>/I'm still anti-artificial turf.

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    how is it possible that the actual field for the SUPER BOWL is this bad?

    Zak Keefer @zkeefer

    Biggest game on the planet and the NFL can't even get the field right.

    Carrington Harrison @cdotharrison

    The field being an issue in the most important game of the season is peak NFL.

    Field issues in the NFL are nothing new, but to see them pop up once again in a Super Bowl is disappointing. Playing in these conditions creates a heightened risk of injury for the players.

    Hopefully the league will find a way to avoid these problems going forward.

