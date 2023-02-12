Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers.

The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.

The Lakers dealt Beverley to the Magic in a four-team deal Thursday that also included the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Beverley sent a thank you message to the Lakers' organization and fans after news of the trade hit:

Beverley is in his 11th NBA season. He has averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for his career. The former Arkansas star spent the first five seasons of his career before going to the Los Angeles Clippers for the next four. Beverley then played for the Minnesota Timberwolves before they traded him to the Lakers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski speculated that the Golden State Warriors could go out in the buyout market and sign Beverley if their trade for Gary Payton II falls through because of a failed physical (1:25 mark).

Wojnarowski followed up Sunday and tweeted that the trade is "tracking to be completed."

The Warriors faced a 9:30 p.m. ET deadline Sunday to decide if they will go through with that trade. For now, Beverley is set to become a free agent after the young and rebuilding Magic waived the veteran.