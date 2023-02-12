X

    Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 12, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers' Patrick Beverley plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

    The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers.

    The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.

    The Lakers dealt Beverley to the Magic in a four-team deal Thursday that also included the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

    Beverley sent a thank you message to the Lakers' organization and fans after news of the trade hit:

    Patrick Beverley @patbev21

    💜💛 thanks for the Love. Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG❤️

    Beverley is in his 11th NBA season. He has averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for his career. The former Arkansas star spent the first five seasons of his career before going to the Los Angeles Clippers for the next four. Beverley then played for the Minnesota Timberwolves before they traded him to the Lakers.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski speculated that the Golden State Warriors could go out in the buyout market and sign Beverley if their trade for Gary Payton II falls through because of a failed physical (1:25 mark).

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Reporting for ABC's NBA Countdown on Golden State's looming deadline to decide on fate of four-team trade <a href="https://t.co/5ZeyYwKtQh">pic.twitter.com/5ZeyYwKtQh</a>

    Wojnarowski followed up Sunday and tweeted that the trade is "tracking to be completed."

    Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN Sources: The four-team trade, held up by Golden State's concern over Gary Payton II's physical, is tracking to be completed today. Deal allows Payton II (Golden State) James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) to join new teams.

    The Warriors faced a 9:30 p.m. ET deadline Sunday to decide if they will go through with that trade. For now, Beverley is set to become a free agent after the young and rebuilding Magic waived the veteran.