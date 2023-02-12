Yankees Icon Derek Jeter Joins FOX as MLB Analyst Ahead of 2023 Season

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez are teammates once again.

FOX Sports announced the former New York Yankees shortstop is joining the network for the 2023 MLB season.

Jeter spent 20 seasons with the Bronx Bombers, winning five World Series titles and making 14 All-Star Games before getting voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2020.

Following his retirement, the 48-year-old also became a minority owner in the Miami Marlins. He parted ways with the organization in February 2022.

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported shortly thereafter that ESPN "would love to get into business with the former Yankees captain," having already worked with him for his documentary, The Captain.

Jeter remained a broadcasting free agent, and the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported in November that YES Network executives had discussed making a run at him for its Yankees coverage.

Marchand also wrote how Jeter "has shown no penchant for broadcasting."

Perhaps FOX made the five-time Gold Glove winner an offer he couldn't refuse. This is the same company that signed Tom Brady to a 10-year, $375 million contract to become its lead NFL analyst once his playing career ended.

Jeter's resume as a player speaks for itself, and he still carries plenty of name recognition. Still, this move carries a bit of risk because being a great athlete and being a great broadcaster are two different things.

Jeter was a bit of a charisma vacuum when he played a starring role for the Yankees as well, and his defining trait was basically winning a lot of titles. That was largely by design so he could keep the New York media at arm's reach.

But his baseball analysis could prove to be just as neutral.