Super Bowl 2023 Score: Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown of Chiefs vs. Eagles

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

When the Eagles needed it most, its vaunted defense failed them.

A historic sack-producing team was held to zero as the Chiefs continued to pick the Philly squad apart, utilizing quick passes to open receivers to maneuver down the field and put up three consecutive touchdown drives to surge to the lead.

There was not a single pass over 15 yards in the first touchdown drive of the fourth quarter, with a five-yard out to a wide-open Kadarius Toney putting the AFC champs on top for the first time in the game.

After forcing a punt on the strength of a more intense, aggressive defense than the Eagles encountered in the first half, the Toney delivered once again, benefitting from a blinding wall of white jerseys as he took a punt all the way to the Philadelphia five-yard line with a 65-yard return.

A four-yard out to rookie Skye Moore, a mirror image to the play that scored on the previous drive, netted the Chiefs a 35-27 lead.

Hurts, playing a phenomenal game in which he did everything in his power to deliver the Eagles a championship, played the deep game by finding Smith for 45 yards. His third rushing TD of the game and a two-point conversion followed to tie the score at 35.

For a moment, it appeared as if he was about to complete one of the best performances in Super Bowl history.

Then, Mahomes did as he does and drove right back down the field, again relying on small chunk plays. Then, the moment that may define his legacy as a big-game quarterback.

Clearly hobbled by the much-discussed ankle injury, he evaded pressure and rushed for 26 yards putting his team in field goal territory at the very least.

In a season of questionable officiating, on a night when it had its fair share, a defensive holding call on James Bradberry gave Kansas City a first down, allowing them to essentially run out the clock and set up Butker for the go-ahead field goal.

An underthrown pass by Hurts with five seconds left in the game brought an end to the Eagles' title hopes and delivered Mahomes the second Super Bowl at the young age of 27.

It would be naive of anyone to suggest the Chiefs were not in trouble at any point in the game. Despair was knocking on the door when Mahomes limped off the field prior to halftime and the Eagles held a 10-point lead.

Had it not been for Bolton's scoop-and-score earlier, the score would not have even been that close. Moments before that Isaac Seumalo committed a false start that changed the trajectory of a pivotal Eagles drive.

Who knows what would have occurred had Toney not taken the punt return all the way to the Eagles' five to set up the second TD of the half?

Yes, there was a call that Philadelphia fans will point to as a difference-maker but had their team's defense shown up just one time and generated the pass rush that had defined them all season long, the Chiefs would not have been in a position to take the lead.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon failed to make the defensive adjustments to match those made by the Chiefs' offense to ensure success and the result was the best quarterback in the game seizing control and dominating down the stretch.

It was a masterful performance by game MVP Mahomes and the Chiefs coordinators in the second half, on both sides of the ball. They made the necessary changes to put the team in a position to succeed and that can be attributed to experience, leadership and unwavering confidence from the quarterback in his ability to win when the pressure was on.

A classic game, with the type of performance that legacies are built on.

Unfortunately for Hurts, his excellence comes on the losing end of things. If he can sustain this level of play, it will not be the last time he has the opportunity to star on this stage.