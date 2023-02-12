X

    Pelicans' Zion Williamson out Multiple Weeks After Reaggravating Hamstring Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 12, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JANUARY 31: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 31, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has no timetable for his return after aggravating the hamstring injury that's kept him out of the lineup since early January, general manager David Griffin told reporters Sunday.

    Griffin said Williamson will miss "multiple weeks" and will be reevaluated following the NBA All-Star break next weekend. The All-Star forward has been out since being injured in a Jan. 2 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

