Pelicans' Zion Williamson out Multiple Weeks After Reaggravating Hamstring Injury

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has no timetable for his return after aggravating the hamstring injury that's kept him out of the lineup since early January, general manager David Griffin told reporters Sunday.

Griffin said Williamson will miss "multiple weeks" and will be reevaluated following the NBA All-Star break next weekend. The All-Star forward has been out since being injured in a Jan. 2 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

