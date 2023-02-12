Super Bowl Odds 2023: Final Prop Bets List, Over/Under Advice and More

0 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles finished the NFL regular season with the two highest point and yardage totals.

The AFC and NFC champions went on to score 119 points in their two playoff victories, but yet the under may be the better bet for Super Bowl 57.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are capable of making a ton of impressive plays from the pocket and on the move, but their respective offenses could be frustrated closer to the end zone and that may lead to the points total falling under the projected 51 points.

History is also on the side of the under, as each of the last four NFL championship games had 51 points or fewer.

Kansas City has had mixed results in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54, but they were also held to nine points by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.

Philadelphia's defense conceded the third-fewest total yards in the regular season, and it could cause problems for Mahomes and lead to another low-scoring Super Bowl for the Chiefs.

As for the Eagles, they face a tough front seven, led by Chris Jones, but they may be able to find gaps in the defensive backfield. Kansas City gave up six passing performances of 250 yards or more this season, while Philadelphia allowed just one.

The defensive qualities of both franchises should play a role in how you approach player props as well, and if the game goes under, some props may go that way too.