Damian Lillard on Josh Hart-Knicks Trade: He 'Probably' Opts Out of Contract in FA

The Portland Trail Blazers got worse at last week's deadline by trading Josh Hart to the New York Knicks, but star Damian Lillard understands the financial aspect that went into the deal.

"Josh is a really good player so you have to know that he has an option, and he's probably going to opt out of the deal that he has now," Lillard told reporters. "You have to assume he's going to be wanted in the open market. And there's a chance you lose a player like that if you're not going to match that number."

Hart, who was traded to New York as part of a four-team deal that sent guard Ryan Arcidiacono, forward Cam Reddish, a protected first-round draft pick and draft rights to Ante Tomic to Portland, can be an unrestricted free agent in July if he declines his $13 million option for next season.

An excellent role player who has emerged as perhaps the best rebounding guard in the NBA, Hart is averaging 9.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor this season. He'll be sought after on the market as a three-and-D wing who could easily command more than $15 million per season.

While no team will break the bank to bring in Hart, the Blazers seemingly valued their long-term financial flexibility more than Hart's presence on the perimeter.

The Knicks gave up a protected first-round pick to retain Hart, though, so it seems more than likely they'll be aggressive inking him to a long-term deal once free agency begins.