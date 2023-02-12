X

    Kyrie Irving Joining Mavs Labeled 'Monumental' After Debut with Luka Dončić vs. Kings

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 12, 2023

    Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) listens to guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
    AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

    The Dallas Mavericks didn't win on Saturday night, falling to a tough Sacramento Kings team in overtime, 133-128.

    But it was very obvious that Kyrie Irving's addition will make this Mavs team much, much better.

    In his first action with Luka Dončić in the lineup, Irving put up 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting an efficient 11-of-21 from the field and 4-of-10 from three.

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    KYRIE AT THE HALFTIME BUZZER 🎯🚨 <a href="https://t.co/8rMSkNNSpZ">pic.twitter.com/8rMSkNNSpZ</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Kyrie beats the shot clock. Mavs lead by 3.<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0">https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0</a> <a href="https://t.co/mLMeeA71NF">pic.twitter.com/mLMeeA71NF</a>

    NBA @NBA

    MR. FOURTH QUARTER.<br><br>KYRIE CUTS THE KINGS LEAD TO 1. <br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK">https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK</a> <a href="https://t.co/B0UXnmH1jd">pic.twitter.com/B0UXnmH1jd</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kyrie with a tough bucket <a href="https://t.co/YcFIDk7nwm">pic.twitter.com/YcFIDk7nwm</a>

    His partnership with Dončić seemed fluid enough in game No. 1 together, with Irving's superstar teammate adding 27 points, nine boards and five assists, shooting a cool 11-of-20 from the field, though just 2-of-9 from three.

    There is little shame in losing to the very solid Kings (32-24), and after the game, much of the talk was about Irving's impact:

    Landon Thomas @sixfivelando

    There's going to be an adjustment period but once they get the chemistry down, Mavs are going to be fine.<br><br>As great as Luka Dončić is, acquiring Kyrie Irving was monumental. Pushing the ball uptempo and getting Luka in different sets make them more dangerous and less predictable.

    Josh Bowe @Boweman55

    high level view of this game, mostly positive. luka and kyrie did their thing, josh green still cooking, hard to beat a team two times in a row on a back to back. THJ injury really hurt.<br><br>closer level view, lot of things to clean up and work on for sure.

    Kyrie Irving Joining Mavs Labeled 'Monumental' After Debut with Luka Dončić vs. Kings
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Edsel Jerome Laurel @edsel4

    Kyrie though, man it's a basketball show when he's on it.

    Shunny @taviankcolemann

    kyrie so cold brah .

    Dj44 @dj3ptkilla44

    Kyrie is ridiculous the mavs gonna be crazy when he and luka find the balance

    Jo @MavsStan41

    Man I've never seen a teammate of Luka, put on a Luka-like clutch performance while playing next to Luka lol Kyrie is really him.

    jorgie espinoza @jorgienextdoor

    watching kyrie play basketball really is a spiritual experience

    🤍💙 @OwnedByKyrie

    Kyrie Irving masterclass ruined 💔

    Granted, there will be some kinks to iron out between the two new teammates:

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    We just saw one of the challenges Dallas is going to have to face with Luka and Kyrie. One possession game. Kyrie has been on a heater. Luka hasn't seen one go through in a while. That last possession should have gone to Kyrie. On another night? Luka. But tonight….

    Dalton Trigg @dalton_trigg

    It's going to take Luka a little bit to figure out how to play with Kyrie, but they're both high-IQ players &amp; will figure it out.

    Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

    Would like to see Luka initiating the offense earlier, particularly if the Kings are putting 2 on the ball. Needs time to get it to Kyrie on the weak side out of that. One play resulted in a shot clock violation, the other Kyrie scored as it expired.

    The challenge may be more on Dončić's end. While Irving has played with superstars in the past, like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and James Harden, Dončić has never had such a teammate.

    And no, Kristaps Porziņģis doesn't count.

    Dončić is a smart player, however, and it's hard to imagine him not learning to defer to Irving in certain situations. For years, Harden was the main figure for the Houston Rockets, with an enormous usage rate, but he's learned to play alongside superstar teammates.

    Dončić has had to carry an enormous offensive load in his NBA career for these Mavericks. Like Harden before him, he'll learn how to share some of that burden.

    The good news for Dallas is that Irving has looked comfortable and effective since being traded from the Brooklyn Nets. While expecting this team to fully come together for a title run this season might be a touch naive, the early returns are nonetheless positive.