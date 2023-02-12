Jordan Poole Touted for Putting Warriors 'on His Back' with Clutch Play vs. Lakers

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Jordan Poole did what he could. The Los Angeles Lakers just did more.

The Golden State Warriors star scored his team's first 17 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to get past the Lakers on Saturday in a 109-103 loss.

Poole finished with 29 points, six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal, though he also shot just 11-of-25 from the field and 3-of-10 from three. Klay Thompson equally struggled, putting up 15 points on 5-of-21 shooting from the field and 3-of-13 from three.

It was a tough night for the team's talented backcourt to be inefficient, with Stephen Curry out of the lineup out because of multiple left leg injuries.

With LeBron James also missing the game, it was surprisingly Dennis Schroder who put the Lakers on his back with 26 points. Anthony Davis had a quieter night, with 13 points, though he did add 16 boards.

But it was Poole's early fourth-quarter heroics that were the story on Saturday:

Unfortunately for the Dubs, Poole went dry down the stretch, and Thompson didn't help:

In Poole's defense, the game would have gone into the last six minutes as a blowout were it not for his exploits earlier in the quarter. It was the kind of explosive scoring burst that players like Curry and Thompson have offered throughout their careers.

This year, however, the Dubs have struggled to find much consistency as they look to repeat as champions, now just 28-28 on the year. The Lakers got a much-needed win as they look to worm their way back into the playoff picture at 26-31.

Poole tried to will the Warriors into a tough win. He just didn't quite have enough late juice to finish the job.