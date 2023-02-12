X

    Jordan Poole Touted for Putting Warriors 'on His Back' with Clutch Play vs. Lakers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 12, 2023

    Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    Jordan Poole did what he could. The Los Angeles Lakers just did more.

    The Golden State Warriors star scored his team's first 17 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to get past the Lakers on Saturday in a 109-103 loss.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Poole finishing through traffic 💪 <a href="https://t.co/pLIUfd6kNk">pic.twitter.com/pLIUfd6kNk</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jordan Poole from DEEP.<br><br>Lakers-Warriors is tied on ABC 👀 <a href="https://t.co/amE20GsjfR">pic.twitter.com/amE20GsjfR</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jordan Poole has all 16 Warrior points in Q4 ‼️<br><br>They lead 96-93 on ABC <a href="https://t.co/3pk71RF2nq">pic.twitter.com/3pk71RF2nq</a>

    Poole finished with 29 points, six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal, though he also shot just 11-of-25 from the field and 3-of-10 from three. Klay Thompson equally struggled, putting up 15 points on 5-of-21 shooting from the field and 3-of-13 from three.

    It was a tough night for the team's talented backcourt to be inefficient, with Stephen Curry out of the lineup out because of multiple left leg injuries.

    With LeBron James also missing the game, it was surprisingly Dennis Schroder who put the Lakers on his back with 26 points. Anthony Davis had a quieter night, with 13 points, though he did add 16 boards.

    But it was Poole's early fourth-quarter heroics that were the story on Saturday:

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    Jordan Poole has put the Warriors offense on his back in the 4th. Literally.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jordan Poole in the 4th tonight <a href="https://t.co/4iFsiXxLCu">pic.twitter.com/4iFsiXxLCu</a>

    warriorsworld @warriorsworld

    Poole woke up

    (Raquel) KB💜💛 @SOULbeautifulme

    Jordan Poole always gotta act like Curry when Steph out 😑😑😑 dammit

    Raveon Hoston @SuperStarRayy

    Jordan Poole man. That's it, that's all. Jordan Poole. He's going to put it all together eventually. I'm telling you , he is. One day he will be unstoppable &amp; teams will just have to deal with it.

    Aussie GSW Fan 💙💛 @liividkitten

    People trying to say Poole was bricking... He scored 17 in the 4th before anyone else even got 1... Come on.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Rackzz (WISEMAN/JOKU/FIELDS AGENDA‼️) @Rackzz206

    Tbf Poole was playing amazing in the 4th. He was jus too gassed. Klay had a bad off game, and we jus kept forcing the ball to him.<br><br>That's bad coaching imo <a href="https://t.co/owsrDG30tr">https://t.co/owsrDG30tr</a>

    Andrew Macc @vMaccy

    Poole is a good player with ALOT of potential. If he can slow it down on some plays, and not make as many silly mistakes, he will be a top tier pg. Happy with the Lakers win tho 🔥

    Unfortunately for the Dubs, Poole went dry down the stretch, and Thompson didn't help:

    warriorsworld @warriorsworld

    Last 6 mins<br><br>Klay/Poole 0/9 <br><br>-Poole Missed Jumper<br>-Klay Missed 3<br>-Poole Missed Layup<br>-Klay Missed 3<br>-Poole Missed 3<br>-Klay Missed 3<br>-Klay Blocked Jumper<br>-Poole Missed Jumper<br>-Klay Missed Jumper

    In Poole's defense, the game would have gone into the last six minutes as a blowout were it not for his exploits earlier in the quarter. It was the kind of explosive scoring burst that players like Curry and Thompson have offered throughout their careers.

    This year, however, the Dubs have struggled to find much consistency as they look to repeat as champions, now just 28-28 on the year. The Lakers got a much-needed win as they look to worm their way back into the playoff picture at 26-31.

    Poole tried to will the Warriors into a tough win. He just didn't quite have enough late juice to finish the job.