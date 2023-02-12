Lakers Fans Psyched After Debut of Trade Additions vs. Warriors Without LeBron James

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers, which were without LeBron James because of a foot injury, made a statement on Saturday night with a 109-103 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

L.A made a splash at Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, and they meshed well with the team in their debuts.

Russell, who was drafted second overall by the Lakers in 2015, impressed in his return for the Purple and Gold, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal off the bench, and Beasley finished with four points, two rebounds and one steal, also off the bench.

Dennis Schröder led the team with 26 points, three rebounds and three assists, and Anthony Davis finished with 13 points, 16 rebounds and one assist.

It appears to be coming together for the Lakers, and it has the franchise's fans pumped up:

The moves Rob Pelinka made at the deadline are already paying dividends for the Lakers, as they look like a much more complete team that is ready to compete for a playoff spot and potentially go on a deep run.

When James returns to the lineup, the Lakers should only look even better moving better.

L.A. improved to 26-31 with the win, though they still sit 13th in the Western Conference.