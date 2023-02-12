X

    Lakers Fans Psyched After Debut of Trade Additions vs. Warriors Without LeBron James

    Erin WalshFebruary 12, 2023

    The new-look Los Angeles Lakers, which were without LeBron James because of a foot injury, made a statement on Saturday night with a 109-103 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

    L.A made a splash at Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, and they meshed well with the team in their debuts.

    Russell, who was drafted second overall by the Lakers in 2015, impressed in his return for the Purple and Gold, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists.

    Vanderbilt, meanwhile, finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal off the bench, and Beasley finished with four points, two rebounds and one steal, also off the bench.

    Dennis Schröder led the team with 26 points, three rebounds and three assists, and Anthony Davis finished with 13 points, 16 rebounds and one assist.

    It appears to be coming together for the Lakers, and it has the franchise's fans pumped up:

    Jordan Wyatt @J_Wy21

    Lakers stay healthy they winning the chip!

    abhi nemani @abhinemani

    The Lakers actually look like a good team right now: balanced, energetic, tough.

    Mike G™‎ @MikeGNitevision

    The Lakers will go on a playoff run.

    niki grayson (unofficial) @godsewa

    (this Lakers team is so much more fun to watch I'm euphoric)

    Raheem Palmer @iamrahstradamus

    It's nice to see the Lakers with legitmate NBA players on their roster. It's been a while....

    Parris @vicious696

    we got a real squad now 😭 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a>

    ™️Marcus @TheMisterMarcus

    Look at the Lakers with scorers. Amazing.

    Ben Stinar @BenStinar

    D-Lo is gonna change the Lakers entire season ..

    Howard Cole @Howard_Cole

    The new look <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> with a new look: winning. And it suits them.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    This is the win that turns around the Lakers season.

    The moves Rob Pelinka made at the deadline are already paying dividends for the Lakers, as they look like a much more complete team that is ready to compete for a playoff spot and potentially go on a deep run.

    When James returns to the lineup, the Lakers should only look even better moving better.

    L.A. improved to 26-31 with the win, though they still sit 13th in the Western Conference.