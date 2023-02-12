UFC 284 Results: Islam Makhachev, Yair Rodriguez Wins Headline Main Card

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Islam Makhachev and Yair Rodriguez walked away from UFC 284 with gold around their waist from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Makhachev was the last fighter of the night to have his hand raised. He retained his lightweight championship with a unanimous decision win over Alexander Volkanovski that was a much more difficult task than anticipated.

Volkanovski faced a daunting task in moving up to lightweight. The 145-pounder was giving up a lot of size to Makhachev but made the judges' jobs difficult by hanging in the pocket with the champion, landing some serious leather and nullifying a lot of Makhachev's usually dominant wrestling.

Ultimately, he came up just short of becoming a two-division champion but left the door open for a potential return to lightweight.

For now, he'll have to turn his focus to Rodriguez. He put forth a tremendous effort to become the interim featherweight titleholder against Josh Emmett.

Now fight fans have a matchup of those two to look forward to.

Here's a look at the quick results from UFC 284 along with a closer look at the main card bouts.