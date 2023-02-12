X

    Mikal Bridges' Nets Debut vs. 76ers Praised by Fans; 'Opposite Vibes' of Ben Simmons

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 12, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 11, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Mikal Bridges had a debut to remember for the Brooklyn Nets, even in a loss. Ben Simmons had another night to forget.

    Bridges impressed in his first outing for his new team since being acquired in the Kevin Durant trade, leading the Nets' with 23 points in a 101-98 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

    NBA @NBA

    Mikal Bridges gets his first bucket as a Brooklyn Net.<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs">https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs</a> <a href="https://t.co/Uo7YOqEYLI">pic.twitter.com/Uo7YOqEYLI</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are off to a strong start in their Brooklyn debut 💪<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs">https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs</a> <a href="https://t.co/i2jKun6O6u">pic.twitter.com/i2jKun6O6u</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Mikal Bridges turning up in his Nets debut 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/w8ZILoB2dO">pic.twitter.com/w8ZILoB2dO</a>

    Joel Embiid put up 37 points and 13 rebounds for the Sixers, while James Harden added 29 points, six rebounds and six assists.

    While Bridges picked up the scoring slack for a team suddenly without the superstar duo of Durant and Kyrie Irving, both who were traded ahead of Thursday's deadline, Simmons not only offered a measly four points in 16 minutes but was also brought off the bench once again.

    The contrast between Bridges making an immediate impact and Simmons—once considered a budding star but now a glorified role player in Brooklyn—yet again failing to make much of a mark on the game didn't go unnoticed by NBA Twitter:

    sreekar @sreekyshooter

    Mikal Bridges gives the Nets what they badly needed: the complete opposite vibes of Ben Simmons

    Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

    Brooklyn reaping the benefit of Mikal Bridges being thrown in the fire when Devin Booker and Chris Paul were out.<br><br>He is a different player. <br><br>A much improved offensive player who still has room to improve.

    Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

    Mikal Bridges picking up right where he left off the last 2 months by staying aggressive offensively for the Nets. He's positioned to be the secondary creator the rest of the season and he's playing like it (while picking up Harden and Maxey full court obviously duh).

    Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

    Mikal Bridges gonna average 25+ on the Nets isn't he

    Anchorage Man @SethPartnow

    Mikal Bridges = SGA 2.0?<br><br>Dude who was in the trade and turns out to be the trade?

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    Ben Simmons getting boo'd by Nets fans and is coming off the bench <br><br>Picks up 2 fouls in less than a minute on the floor <br><br>The downfall of Simmons is starting to get sad and much more rapid than I imagined

    John Ledesma @JohnnyNBA

    Ben Simmons makes 35M this season and he's not a top 8 player on the Nets.

    Erik Slater @erikslater_

    If Joe hadn't bailed Simmons out there the crowd was going to let him hear it.

    HTB ♨️ @HenryTheBlasian

    If Ben Simmons had the Aggression of a Giannis or Westbrook, this Nets would be looking insane, Literally surrounded by shooters too and defenders like Mikal, Claxton etc. This would be the DREAM for a Star player.

    In many ways, Saturday's game was a fascinating microcosm of how the careers of Bridges and Simmons have slowly followed opposite trajectories.

    Bridges was a role player throughout the majority of his time in Phoenix but stepped up his level of play this season as the Suns dealt with injuries and now might be the top scoring option for these Nets. It wouldn't be a shock if he established himself as a true difference-maker, a huge need for a Brooklyn team lacking star power.

    Simmons, meanwhile, hit the NBA as a presumed superstar-in-the-making and was long considered Embiid's running mate in Philadelphia, only to fall out of favor and find himself now as nothing more than a role player in Brooklyn.

    Ideally, Bridges would continue his ascension and Simmons would regain some of his mojo from earlier in his career. Both of them at their best might have led to a win on Saturday. Only Bridges showed up.