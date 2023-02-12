Colts Rumors: GM Making Final Call on HC Hire over Jim Irsay amid Jeff Saturday Buzz

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard "is the one making the final decision" in the team's coaching search, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano reported the Colts have narrowed their list of potential candidates, with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen potentially in play.

Per the report, Indianapolis hasn't eliminated Jeff Saturday yet.

Colts fans won't rest easy until this process is over. As long as Saturday remains in contention, there's a chance he could get the job on a permanent basis.

Graziano's report at least provides some reassurance for now because you wouldn't expect Saturday to be hired if team owner Jim Irsay stands back and lets his GM have the last word. It was easy to read between the lines when Ballard discussed the coaching search after the regular season ended.

Granted, Ballard also said the buck will stop with the owner.

"I won't get into who the candidates are," he told reporters. "...I'll lead the search. Ultimately, Mr. Irsay makes the final call."

The Colts have left no stone unturned this offseason, between casting a wide net of prospective hopefuls and running them through multiple interviews.

The Athletic's Bob Kravitz posited two theories for that approach in January.

One is that Indianapolis would consider it a way to validate Saturday's credentials. Team officials spoke with a number of high-level assistants and still came away believing the former six-time Pro Bowl center was the best man for the job.

The other idea is that Ballard wants to cover all of his bases in the event he experiences another Josh McDaniels situation. McDaniels agreed to become the head coach in 2018 but got cold feet at the last minute and returned to the New England Patriots.