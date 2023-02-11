X

    Dodgers Rumors: Alex Reyes Agrees to 1-Year, $1.1M Contract for 2023 Season

    Francisco RosaFebruary 11, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 21: St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes (29) throws during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on September 21, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Former All-Star closer Alex Reyes has agreed to join the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one year, $1.1 million deal, as first reported by Juan Toribio of MLB.com. The club has yet to confirm a deal.

    Although it is pending a physical, the deal is filled with performance bonuses that make it worth up to $10 million.

    An All-Star in 2021 with the Cardinals, where he spent the first six years of his career, Reyes missed the entirety of the 2022 season with a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery in May.

    Juan Toribio @juanctoribio

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a> and former All-Star closer Alex Reyes are in agreement on a one-year, $1.1 million deal that includes a $3 million club option in 2024, per source. The deal, which is pending physical, is loaded with performance bonuses that could make the deal be worth up to $10 million

