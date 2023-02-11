Dodgers Rumors: Alex Reyes Agrees to 1-Year, $1.1M Contract for 2023 Season

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former All-Star closer Alex Reyes has agreed to join the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one year, $1.1 million deal, as first reported by Juan Toribio of MLB.com. The club has yet to confirm a deal.

Although it is pending a physical, the deal is filled with performance bonuses that make it worth up to $10 million.

An All-Star in 2021 with the Cardinals, where he spent the first six years of his career, Reyes missed the entirety of the 2022 season with a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery in May.

