Lakers' D'Angelo Russell Talks LeBron James, Anthony Davis Partnership After Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers team that D'Angelo Russell is joining following this year's trade deadline is totally different than the one he was drafted into in 2015.

It's a team with championship aspirations and pedigree, mainly in the form of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

And now, James and Davis will be looking to Russell to help them make a playoff push as they sit 13th in the Western Conference, 2.5 games out of a play-in spot.

Playing with those two stars is an opportunity that not only comes with high expectations, but one that has Russell excited when he thinks of what he and the team will be able to accomplish through that partnership.

"I can only imagine being out on the floor and how easy the game could be with a player like that, that much gravity around him," Russell told reporters while speaking of James. "[Anthony Davis] as well."

As daunting as the challenge of helping rescue the Lakers season may be, Russell, who's matured personally and professionally since his last stint with the organization, is not intimidated.

"I always feel like I'm an alpha, too," Russell said. "So whatever room I'm in, whoever I'm around, I'm going to feel like that, I'm going to walk like that. And when I get out on the floor, we're going to figure that out as well."

Russell was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz that sent Russell Westbrook to Utah. The Lakers also received Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz in the deal.

The 26-year-old Russell is averaging 17.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game to go along with 39.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He'll add a solid third offensive option for Los Angeles, who need to get on a roll sooner rather than later.