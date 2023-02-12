Danny Green Nearing Cavaliers Contract Agreement After Buyout from Rockets

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Danny Green is on the verge of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers for the stretch run this season.

Green's agent, Raymond Brothers, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski his client is nearing a deal with the Cavs after he received a buyout from the Houston Rockets.

Wojnarowski noted the Cavs will offer Green a "significant opportunity" to make an impact for them as they continue to chase a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland will be Green's third different team this season. He started the season with the Memphis Grizzlies, who acquired him in a draft-day trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 35-year-old missed the first 50 games this season while recovering from a torn ACL and LCL suffered in the 2022 playoffs. He only appeared in three games with the Grizzlies before being traded to the Houston Rockets on Feb. 9 in a three-team deal that also involved the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Rockets and Green agreed to a buyout on Sunday before he appeared in a game for them, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

A healthy Green has previously been a difference-maker on teams built to win. He was instrumental on defense for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-20 title season and is a three-time NBA champion.

There are certainly questions about Green's ability to be the player he once was, given his age and injury history. He looked rough on both ends of the court with the Grizzlies, albeit in a limited sample size, averaging 3.0 points on 27.3 percent shooting with 0.7 assists and 0.3 steals per game.

He only played 44 minutes during that span, though, so it's not totally fair to judge him at this point.

The Cavs provide a great infrastructure for Green to get back to the level he was at prior to his knee injury.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff doesn't need Green to be an impact player for the team to be successful. They are already firmly in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference as the No. 4 seed with a 37-22 record.

Green will slot into the Cavs' bench rotation, which includes Caris LeVert, Dean Wade and Robin Lopez. He has been a capable three-point shooter and can impact the defense if things go as Cleveland expects.

It's a low-risk gamble by the Cavaliers as they look to put the finishing touches on a roster that is looking to challenge the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference title this season.