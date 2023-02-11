Floyd Mayweather Jr. Has Agreed to 2023 Exhibition Boxing Match, José Aldo Says

Waleed Zein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has reportedly agreed to fight former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo in an exhibition fight this year.

"His side has already agreed, my side too," Aldo told MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz on Friday. "We're now waiting for [the promoters] to get the deal done."

Because negotiations appear to be in the early stages, it's unclear when or where the fight would be staged.

Mayweather is scheduled to oppose reality television star and former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers on Feb. 25. It will be Mayweather's sixth exhibition since retiring as a professional boxer.

Aldo made his pro boxing debut Friday and won a unanimous decision over Emmanuel Zambrano, and he already has his second encounter lined up. On April 1, the 36-year-old will go up against Jeremy Stephens, whom he beat by TKO at UFC on Fox 30 in July 2018.

While he's no longer facing off with the best boxing has to offer, Mayweather has turned his series of exhibitions into a lucrative enterprise. He told the Daily Mail's Charlotte Daly in September he was expecting to collect between $15 million and $20 million from his fight with Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

"That's just from this exhibition," he said. "So, it's cool. Nine minutes, 20 million, not bad."

The 45-year-old can expect to cash another big pay check if he and Aldo hammer out an official contract. Aldo may no longer be in his prime, but he still has plenty of name recognition.