WWE and AEW Stars Trending Toward Leaving Their Companies in 2023

Credit: WWE.com

WWE and All Elite Wrestling have started 2023 on a high. Both companies are putting on memorable shows while building fresh stars week in and week out.

However, every year has its ups and downs. No company looks the same at the end of the year as it did at the start. Contracts will expire. Wrestlers will be released. Talent may even ask to be let go.

It is inevitable, and there are already signs that certain wrestlers will be leaving in 2023.

Some are disgruntled. Others do not have much value left to the company. Still more could be interested in a fresh start rather than remaining in a familiar scene.



Whether it be Naomi, Mustafa Ali and Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE or Andrade El Idolo and Miro in AEW, these are the most likely wrestlers to leave their promotions within the year of 2023.

