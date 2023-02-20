Patrick Beverley, Bulls Nearing Contract Following Buyout from Magic

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Patrick Beverley is close to signing a deal with the Chicago Bulls after agreeing to a buyout with the Orlando Magic, according to agent Kevin Bradbury (via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).

Wojnarowski noted the deal will be for the rest of the season and could be finalized Tuesday.

Beverley began the year with the Los Angeles Lakers, starting all 45 games he played while averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

The 34-year-old was brought to Los Angeles in the offseason to help strengthen the defense, but he was quiet on both ends of the court, and the team was 2.1 points per 100 possessions worse when he was on the floor this year, per Basketball Reference.

With the Lakers struggling to a 25-30 record, Beverley was dealt to the Magic before the deadline in exchange for Mo Bamba. It was not expected to be a long-term move, however, with the Magic working on a buyout shortly after the deal, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Beverley has still proved his value over his 11-year NBA career, earning All-Defensive honors three times. In 2016-17, he was first-team All-Defense while also winning the league's Hustle Award.

Though he's never been much of a scorer, the guard averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 assists per game last year with the Timberwolves.

The two-way ability has helped his teams reach the playoffs in nine of his first 10 NBA seasons (although he missed the 2015 playoffs with a wrist injury). This run includes helping Minnesota earn a playoff spot in 2022 for just the second time in 18 years.

Beverley was initially expected to return to the Timberwolves with a deal reportedly "in the works," per team reporter Dane Moore. However, the Bulls maintained interest as a backup option to Russell Westbrook, with the team keeping in contact with the guard's reps, per NBC Sports' K.C. Johnson.

Chicago eventually agreed to sign the veteran as the squad tries to earn a spot in the play-in tournament.

The squad doesn't need much scoring help with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan in the backcourt, but Beverley could provide the toughness and experience needed to help the team compete for a playoff berth.