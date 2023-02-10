NBA Rumors: Patrick Beverley Working on Magic Contract Buyout After Lakers Trade

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic and veteran point guard Patrick Beverley are working on a contract buyout, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Along with a 2024 second-round pick and cash considerations, Beverley was dealt from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Magic prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline in exchange for center Mo Bamba.

Beverley appeared in 45 games for the Lakers this season following an offseason trade with the Utah Jazz.

Although Beverley started each of the 45 games he played in for the Lakers and averaged 26.9 minutes per contest, his production left plenty to be desired.

His 6.4 points per game were his fewest since his rookie season with the Houston Rockets in 2012-13, and he averaged just 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 three-pointers made per game. Also, Beverley shot only 40.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three-point range.

The 34-year-old Beverley brought veteran leadership and quality perimeter defense to the table, but he became expendable when the Lakers added guards D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley, as well as forward Jarred Vanderbilt, at the trade deadline.

As part of the three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers also moved another veteran guard in Russell Westbrook, who landed with the Jazz.

Prior to trading Beverley, the Lakers dealt reserve center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets, which created a need for another big and necessitated the deal for Bamba.

While Beverley has never put up gaudy numbers during his 11-year NBA career, he was relatively productive during stints with the Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. Most notably, he was a two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection with the Rockets and accomplished the feat once with the Clippers as well.

Although Beverley has only averaged double-digit points per game in a season three times and at least four assists per game in a season twice, he's averaged 1.1 steals per game for his career and still carries some value.

Beverley has 65 games of playoff experience to his credit, and it stands to reason that a contender may want to pick him up in order to add some backup depth.

Conversely, the Magic don't have much need for him since they are still in the midst of a rebuild and are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 23-33 record.

As has been the case for much of the season, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs are likely to receive the bulk of the playing time in Orlando's backcourt moving forward.