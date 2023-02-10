Russell Westbrook Rumors: 'Significant Interest' in Buyout; Bulls Are 'Front-Runner'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

If the Utah Jazz buy out the remainder of Russell Westbrook's contract, there will be "significant interest" in the veteran point guard on the open market, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today.

Wojnarowski added that the Chicago Bulls are expected to be a "front-runner" for Westbrook should he become a free agent.

On Wednesday, Westbrook was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Jazz in a three-team deal that also included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the Jazz sit 11th in the Western Conference with a 27-29 record and have the potential to make the postseason, Westbrook doesn't fit in with Utah's timeline.

If he's bought out, he is expected to decide between the Bulls and Miami Heat, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes (h/t Bulls reporter Sami Hassan).

Westbrook and the Bulls seem like an obvious fit given his relationship with Chicago head coach Billy Donovan, who coached the point guard for four seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2015 to '19.

The 34-year-old wouldn't help the team's three-point shooting issues, as he's averaging 29.6 percent from deep this season, but his ability to rebound and play with high energy would make him a good fit in Chicago.

Through 52 games with the Lakers this season, mostly off the bench in a sixth-man role, Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Bulls have been without starting point guard Lonzo Ball all season because of setbacks from two knee surgeries that have kept him off the court since January 2022.

Bulls vice president Artūras Karnišovas told reporters Thursday that he'd have more information about Ball's status following the All-Star break.

With Ball sidelined, Donovan has started second-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu in 45 of his 53 games this season. Goran Dragić and Coby White have also seen minutes at the position.

The Bulls have struggled to a 26-29 record this campaign and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference. Adding Westbrook would benefit the franchise, though it's unclear if Donovan would insert him into the starting lineup or play him off the bench.