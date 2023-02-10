Stefon Diggs on Bills' Playoff Loss: 'World Was Pulling for Us and We Let Them Down'

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

It's no secret that the Buffalo Bills fell short of their lofty goals this season. One of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, the team was bounced out of the playoffs in the divisional round against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

But for Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs, the disappointment goes much deeper than that.

And nearly three weeks following the 27-10 playoff loss, the 29-year-old still feels the sting.

Diggs said everyone was rooting for Buffalo after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest against Cincinnati in Week 17.

"It felt like the world was pulling for us and we let them down," Diggs told USA Today at Super Bowl 57 radio row.

"It weighs on your emotions a little bit, especially considering Buffalo is that tight knit, family town," Diggs said. "You want to win for them. You want to do everything for them, but it's just so much going on in the world. You kind of try to put it in the back of your mind or compartmentalize momentary, just so you can focus on games… Went through a lot, it's never any excuses but it was tough."

Nine days after suffering the cardiac arrest, Hamlin was released from the hospital. He is expected to play football again, according to NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer.

On Wednesday, Hamlin was named the winner of the NFLPA's 2023 Alan Page Community Award, given to a player who went above and beyond to perform community service in their team city or hometown.

Diggs, who was voted a second-team All-Pro and to this third Pro Bowl in a row, had another fantastic season. He finished the year with 108 receptions for 1,429 and 11 touchdowns, ranking in the top five in the league in each category.