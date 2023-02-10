Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Not Mentioned in Trade Talks, 'Wants to Be' With Team

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Anthony Davis has not given any indication he wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers despite some speculation to the contrary.

"I have not heard Anthony Davis' name in any trade talks, but I will tell you this: Anthony Davis wants to be a Laker as far as I am told," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Friday on This Just In.

The discussion comes after Davis showed negative body language when LeBron James set the all-time scoring record Tuesday night, which Davis addressed after Thursday's game:

"I don't think AD's time with the Lakers is coming to a close any time soon," Windhorst added.

The Lakers have certainly been disappointing in 2022-23, entering Friday with a 25-31 record to sit 13th in the Western Conference. Davis missed over a month with a foot injury, but the team has continued to struggle since his return, going 3-5 over the last eight games.

A 115-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday was the team's third straight loss.

Reinforcements are coming from trades, including D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, but it certainly has been a disappointing run for Los Angeles.

Despite the frustrations, Davis doesn't appear to be going anywhere.

The eight-time All-Star is under contract for $40.6 million next year and has a $43.2 million player option for 2024-25.

With only Davis, James, Vanderbilt and Max Christie under a guaranteed contract next season, Davis should remain a key part of the organization going forward.