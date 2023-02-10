NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton to Headline 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

A pair of teammates on the Portland Trail Blazers (guards Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons) and Indiana Pacers (guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield) will take part in this year's NBA Three-Point Contest.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic broke the news on the Pat McAfee Show.

The other four players in the eight-participant field have not yet been revealed.

Hield is looking for his second contest crown after winning in 2020 as a member of the Sacramento Kings. He's averaging 17.6 points per game and shooting 43.0 percent from three-point range.

Haliburton, who also made his first All-Star Game this year, will take part in the contest for the first time. He's posting 19.8 points per game with 39.2 percent three-point shooting.

Lillard is averaging a career-high 30.9 points per game and hitting 36.7 percent of his three-pointers. He made his seventh All-Star Game.

Simons is averaging 21.8 points per game. The fifth-year pro, who is shooting 38.5 percent from deep, notably won the 2021 Slam Dunk Contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns won last year's contest by beating Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and then-Los Angeles Clippers wing Luke Kennard in the final round. This year's contest will take place in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18.