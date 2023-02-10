Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam, De'Aaron Fox Named All-Star Game Reserve Replacements

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam were named Friday to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as injury replacements.

They will replace Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Zion Williamson, who are out of action because of injuries.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Wednesday that Williamson would miss the next three games and the All-Star Game because of a strained right hamstring. He has been sidelined since Jan. 2.

Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks. A timetable for his return hasn't been announced, but he will be reevaluated after the All-Star break.

Durant, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, hasn't played since Jan. 8 after suffering a sprained right MCL. Wojnarowski noted after the trade that there is "optimism" the 13-time All-Star will return after the break.

When All-Star reserves were announced, Edwards, Siakam and Fox were among the most-often cited snubs.

While the Timberwolves have been a disappointment, Edwards has taken another step forward this season. The 21-year-old is averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game with a 46.4 field-goal percentage (36.7 three-point percentage).

Fox is having the most efficient season of his career, averaging 24.2 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting from the field with 6.3 assists. He is the NBA's second-best clutch-time scorer behind Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan.

The addition of Fox gave the Kings two All-Stars for the first time since the 2003-04 season. Domantas Sabonis was named to the team as a reserve during the initial announcement.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.