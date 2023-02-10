X

    Russell Wilson Mocked by NFL Fans for Having Fewer Career MVP Votes Than Geno Smith

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 10, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks (L) and Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos shake hands before a game at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
    Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

    Russell Wilson was an easy target for fans once again after a big night for his Seattle Seahawks replacement Geno Smith at the NFL Honors.

    Smith was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, after leading the Seahawks to the playoffs in his first year as a full-time starter since 2014. He also received one fifth-place vote for MVP.

    As fans were quick to point out, that's already more MVP votes than Wilson has in his career:

    Nick Lee @NickLee51

    Career MVP votes:<br>Geno Smith: 1<br>Russell Wilson: 0 <a href="https://t.co/39fWEDRYsT">https://t.co/39fWEDRYsT</a>

    kenz @mackenzi_dugan

    Geno Smith (1) has received more MVP votes in his 1 season starting with Seahawks than Russell Wilson (0) did in 10 seasons<br><br>There's no denying that he is him <a href="https://t.co/x8EhZkdbVh">pic.twitter.com/x8EhZkdbVh</a>

    Craig R @CFR624

    Geno Smith got an MVP vote before Russell Wilson 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/OhaV7ossbM">https://t.co/OhaV7ossbM</a>

    Justin @imjustinsanders

    Geno Smith received an MVP vote before Russell Wilson? I mean… <a href="https://t.co/mZgjeK9uUF">pic.twitter.com/mZgjeK9uUF</a>

    Dave "Softy" Mahler @Softykjr

    Geno Smith gets an MVP vote. In a related story, Russell Wilson still has the same number of MVP votes as me <a href="https://t.co/Nut0eSR9Q9">https://t.co/Nut0eSR9Q9</a>

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Geno Smith technically received an MVP vote before Russell Wilson did. <a href="https://t.co/OzAojB9bRn">https://t.co/OzAojB9bRn</a>

    Hustle Chillson @HustleChillson

    Geno Smith got an MVP vote before Russell Wilson what a timeline we are on 😂 <a href="https://t.co/RYgrBpNApf">https://t.co/RYgrBpNApf</a>

    Brandon Gustafson @TheBGustafson

    New voting format gives Geno Smith something Russell Wilson hasn't had in his career: a vote for NFL MVP <a href="https://t.co/oBB1Ow8K04">https://t.co/oBB1Ow8K04</a>

    Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke

    Russell Wilson still doesn't have an MVP vote

    Wilson, who struggled in his first year with the Denver Broncos, received no votes for MVP this year and is yet to get any votes for the award in his 11 NFL seasons.

    Of course, this is the first year with the new voting format that allows voters to list five players on each ballot. In the past, voters could only list one name. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes received 48 of 50 first-place votes to win this year's MVP award, with Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen the only other two receiving first-place votes.

    As good as Smith played this year, he would've been well off ballots under previous formats.

    Wilson also certainly would have gotten recognition in the past if voters could list up to five places for MVP. The nine-time Pro Bowler was named second-team All-Pro in 2019, although Lamar Jackson was unanimously picked as the MVP that year.

    It's an unfortunate turn of events for Wilson, but it's enough for fans to pile on after a disappointing 2022 campaign.