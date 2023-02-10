Chris Paul Excited After Suns' Kevin Durant Trade: 1 of 'Best Players to Ever Play'

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Phoenix Suns point guard and future Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Paul is eagerly anticipating the arrival of new teammate Kevin Durant.

After the Suns acquired Durant and T.J. Warren from the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first-round picks on Thursday, Paul said the following about getting to play alongside KD, per ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"It's one of the best players to ever play the game. Just to know how he approaches the game, his nickname's Easy Money, just somebody who loves the game like that. I think that's what brought me and Book closer together because he just love to hoop. And KD, he just love to hoop. So I'm excited about the process of building this team."

After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks earlier in the week, the Nets became open to moving Durant as well, and the Suns swooped in in an effort to re-establish themselves as top NBA championship contenders.

Phoenix reached the NBA Finals two years ago and had the NBA's best record last season, but it was shockingly eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

Still, the Suns were expected to be contenders again this season behind Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but the season hasn't been an easy go for them.

With both Paul and Booker missing time because of injury, the Suns are only sixth in the Western Conference with a 30-27 record. The competitive nature of the conference compelled them to make a go-for-it move, however.

The Suns are just a half-game out of fourth place and 2.5 games out of third, meaning they could still finish as one of the top teams in the West with a strong closing finish.

Durant may be just the player to put them over the top since he is one of the greatest scorers of all time and has been dominant again this season when healthy.

KD was selected to his 13th All-Star Game this season, and he is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting a remarkable 55.9 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Durant has been limited to 39 games, though, and he has not played since Jan. 12 because of a knee injury.

The 34-year-old veteran isn't expected to be out much longer, though, and once he returns, he will lead one of the most talented starting lineups in the NBA.

With Paul getting up there in age, the Suns seemingly felt a sense of urgency to win now, and acquiring Durant was undoubtedly a win-now move.

The Suns have added a four-time scoring champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA champion and one-time NBA MVP to the fold, and it can be argued that they are the favorites to go the distance in the Western Conference when healthy.