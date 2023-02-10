NBA Rumors: Buzz Around Buyout Candidates Post-Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Despite being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Reggie Jackson could still leave his imprint on the Western Conference race.

Jackson and the Hornets are "likely to agree to a contract buyout," per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. If Jackson gets to the open market, he plans to "prioritize contending," per Charania.

That shouldn't be a problem. The Phoenix Suns and Jackson could have mutual interest, per B/R's Chris Haynes. The Denver Nuggets, who need a backup point guard after trading Bones Hyland, are fans of Jackson, too, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.



The 32-year-old Jackson averaged 10.9 points and 3.5 assists in 25.7 minutes for the Clippers this season.

