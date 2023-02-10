NBA Rumors: Buzz Around Buyout Candidates Post-Trade Deadline

NBA Rumors: Buzz Around Buyout Candidates Post-Trade DeadlineFebruary 10, 2023
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is officially behind us.
The chance for win-now shoppers to add talent remains, however.
Not every player who landed with a new team during swap season necessarily joined a squad interested in keeping them. For some, their utility to their new club stopped once they made the money work in the trade. Now that those deals are done, the two sides can get busy working on buyout agreements.
Let's take an early look, then, at the latest rumblings on the buyout market.
Western Conference Contenders Eyeing Reggie Jackson
Despite being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Reggie Jackson could still leave his imprint on the Western Conference race.
Jackson and the Hornets are "likely to agree to a contract buyout," per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. If Jackson gets to the open market, he plans to "prioritize contending," per Charania.
That shouldn't be a problem. The Phoenix Suns and Jackson could have mutual interest, per B/R's Chris Haynes. The Denver Nuggets, who need a backup point guard after trading Bones Hyland, are fans of Jackson, too, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.
The 32-year-old Jackson averaged 10.9 points and 3.5 assists in 25.7 minutes for the Clippers this season.
Buyout Possible for Will Barton
Will Barton's first season with the Washington Wizards may well be his last.
The veteran swingman has struggled to find his footing in the District. He was a pretty significant part of the rotation to start the season, but he isn't even guaranteed regular floor time any more.
It isn't super surprising, then, to hear Barton and the Wizards are working on a buyout, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Expect any perimeter-needy contenders to monitor this situation closely. Barton has had a rough go this season, but just last year he started 71 games while averaging 14.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Denver Nuggets.
Rockets Will Waive John Wall, Could Keep Danny Green
The Houston Rockets and John Wall were reunited at the trade deadline. It won't last long.
Wall has already been notified by the Rockets that he will be waived, per B/R's Chris Haynes.
The situation is less certain for Danny Green, who was also sent to Houston on Thursday. The 35-year-old could be bought out, but Houston might want to try keeping him as a spot-up shooter and capable defender, per Inside the Rockets' Coty M. Davis.
Green's three-point shooting could be a helpful safety valve for the Rockets' young guards, and their entire roster could benefit from following his lead on defense. Is that really how he wants to spend the stretch run of his 14th NBA season, though? Stay tuned.