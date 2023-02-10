X

    Bulls Fans Want Billy Donovan Fired After Loss vs Nets After Zach LaVine Trade Rumors

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 10, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls talks with Zach LaVine #8 against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at United Center on February 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Billy Donovan's seat is starting to warm up in Chicago.

    Bulls fans were outraged Thursday night as they watched their team lose 116-105 to a Brooklyn Nets team that was cobbled together of mismatched parts following the trades of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant before the deadline.

    MarshGOAT @MarshGOAT4

    How does Billy Donovan still have a job?

    . @SportsTalkGxFR

    Like I said earlier.. Billy Donovan is clueless <br><br>Burn it all down

    SAFE @htxsamo

    Billy Donovan such a bad coach

    Isaiah Carter @CarterMoneyTeam

    Billy Donovan proved tonight that he is the worst coach in basketball. SMH…

    backseat coach @bullsjefe

    Do people still think Billy Donovan is good 😂😂😂

    Mike Lox @mike_lox

    I'm so sick of Billy Donovan <a href="https://t.co/KQaeoB97pn">https://t.co/KQaeoB97pn</a>

    Preston Newberry @Sexy_PDawg

    The Bulls lost to the Nets after they unloaded! We extended Billy Donovan for this?

    The Bulls extended Donovan's contract before the 2022-23 season, tying him to the franchise for several more years—assuming Chicago's ownership does not want to pay a massive buyout.

    The team somewhat surprisingly stood pat at the deadline despite its disappointing 26-29 record. Zach LaVine was the subject of heavy trade rumors, but nothing ever appeared to get close as the front office crossed its fingers for a turnaround.

    While LaVine did his job in a 38-point outburst, no other Bulls player scored more than 15 points, and Chicago finished 5-of-26 from three-point range.

    Questions also linger about the status of the relationship between Donovan and his All-Star guard. David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 said the ship has "sailed" on repairing their fissured relationship, and most of the team has sided with Donovan.

    It's unclear if that's the same feeling shared by fans.

    Bulls Fans Want Billy Donovan Fired After Loss vs Nets After Zach LaVine Trade Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon