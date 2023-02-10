X

    Spencer Dinwiddie Praised by Fans in Nets' Win vs. Bulls After Durant, Kyrie Trades

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 10, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - FEBRUARY 9: Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls on February 9, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving may be gone, but Spencer Dinwiddie is back.

    The veteran point guard made his return to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night and was excellent, leading the team to a 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls.

    Dinwiddie led the Nets 25 points, six assists and four steals, while Joe Harris notched all 18 of his points on second-quarter threes and Cam Thomas put up all 20 of his points in the second half.

    Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

    🚨 <a href="https://twitter.com/SDinwiddie_25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SDinwiddie_25</a> 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/hzg3jzs3kq">pic.twitter.com/hzg3jzs3kq</a>

    Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

    THROW IT DOWN <a href="https://twitter.com/doefinney_10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@doefinney_10</a> <a href="https://t.co/Csx5L6BPqM">pic.twitter.com/Csx5L6BPqM</a>

    Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

    Back to getting buckets in BK <a href="https://t.co/y2aaTpkQNP">pic.twitter.com/y2aaTpkQNP</a>

    Ben Simmons had another quiet night off the bench, putting up just eight points and eight rebounds, while Bulls star Zach LaVine led all scorers with 38 points.

    But the return of Dinwiddie, in the wake of Brooklyn's franchise-altering trades in the past week, was the story on Thursday:

    StatMuse @statmuse

    In their first game since the trade: <br><br>Kyrie — Dinwiddie — <br>24 PTS 25 PTS <br>4 REB 5 REB<br>5 AST 6 AST<br>1 STL 4 STL <a href="https://t.co/ynM9LN9XUV">pic.twitter.com/ynM9LN9XUV</a>

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    What a "debut" for Spencer Dinwiddie. 25 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals (!) <br><br>A +25 on the floor, and those steals were vital in the fourth quarter to turn the game around.

    Trysta Krick🐺 @Trysta_Krick

    Spencer Dinwiddie came to Brooklyn and was like "Sorry Cam Thomas... you're not getting 40 ever again"

    Leb 🦋 @PlayboiLeb

    I'm glad we took the Mavs package. <br><br>Dinwiddie and DFS have both been impressive.

    Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

    I don't know where the offense is gonna come from, but —<br><br>- Dinwiddie/O'Neale <br>- Bridges<br>- Johnson<br>- Simmons<br>- Claxton<br><br>— is one hell of a defensive lineup. <a href="https://t.co/nDNLWbdHoJ">https://t.co/nDNLWbdHoJ</a>

    Nets Nation @NetsNation5624

    So clear Dinwiddie is the leader of this team and especially looking out for Cam. He could have taken the ball after Cam had some blunders in the 4th but he kept going back to him to close out the game. Love to see it. Welcome back <a href="https://twitter.com/SDinwiddie_25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SDinwiddie_25</a> !!

    Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast

    Dinwiddie and DFS already have been huge, perfectly fit this team.

    Jac Manuell @JacManuell

    I forgot how good of a driver of the basketball Spencer Dinwiddie was.<br><br>His rim pressure is awesome and should open up the perimeter for all of the Nets shooters.

    Brandon ®️ @BLCity5

    Look at Dinwiddie &amp; Thomas relentlessly attacking &amp; drawing fouls. Bridges &amp; Johnson will do the same as well. Oh, man. I like this team

    The Nets are so fascinating. While they no longer have the star power of Durant and Irving, they have an extremely intriguing group of high-end role players in Dinwiddie, Harris, Simmons, Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale, Nic Claxton and Seth Curry.

    That's fantastic depth, and at 33-22 they are in excellent position to make a run to a playoff berth if they come together. In many ways, they resemble the Nets team that Dinwiddie played on previously—not much star power, but a collection of scrappy and complementary role players.

    The Bulls (26-29) continue to disappoint, meanwhile. The trio of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević just can't seem to find the mojo they had early last season.

    The Bulls had more talent on the court Thursday night. The Nets were the better team. If they are going to stay in the playoff picture in a post-KD and -Irving world, that will have to be the storyline more often than not down the stretch.