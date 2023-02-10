Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Contract Extension Interests LA After Westbrook Trade

David Berding/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired D'Angelo Russell in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and it's possible the veteran point guard could remain in Southern California beyond the 2022-23 season.

The Purple and Gold "have interest in talking about a contract extension" with Russell, "whether it's during the season or after the season when he can be a free agent doing a new deal," NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday on ESPN's trade deadline special.

Russell is in the final year of a four-year, $117.3 million deal he signed ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old is expected to serve as L.A.'s starting point guard through the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, taking over for Dennis Schröder. The Lakers also traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in the three-team deal that landed them Russell, which suggests the Ohio State product should have a large role for them moving forward.

Russell began his career with the Lakers after the team selected him with the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He spent the first two seasons of his career in L.A. before the Lakers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets.

After spending the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Nets, Russell split the 2019-20 season between the Golden State Warriors and the Timberwolves. He put together one of the best seasons of his career that year, averaging 23.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 45 games while shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from deep.

So far this season, Russell has had an up-and-down year. He's averaging 17.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 54 games while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis could greatly benefit Russell through the remainder of the season. If the trio clicks, it would be a no-brainer for the Lakers to try and re-sign him.

The Lakers haven't announced when Russell will make his debut. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported he could suit up on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.